17 Mar, 2026
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17 Mar, 2026 @ 10:25
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British couple’s kidnap attempt is foiled as they ‘tried to force a 61-year-old woman into a car’ in Mallorca

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A PLAN to snatch and grab an elderly woman fell short after the victim’s struggle caused a quick response to aid her and arrest the couple responsible.

A British couple was arrested in Palma, Mallorca on Sunday after trying to capture a 61-year-old Spanish woman in broad daylight. 

The shocking incident occurred at around 1pm when a man got out of his vehicle and tried to force the woman inside as she was passing Maria Anna Bonafe street within the Son Ferriol neighbourhood. 

The pensioner was able to resist by throwing herself to the ground and screaming for help. 

Witnesses rushed to the woman’s aid, helping to prevent the kidnapping from becoming successful. 

Despite fleeing the scene once realising their plan was a bust, police caught up to the couple an hour later, resulting in their arrest. 

The British woman was dressed in pyjamas at the time of the crime, and was also considered to be involved in the abduction attempt with her husband. 

The victim was brought to the hospital for minor injuries including bruises and neck pain, but was discharged shortly after. 

Police have confirmed that both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue into finding the motive for their try at abducting an elderly woman. 

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

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Karissa is a US expat from Florida who joins The Olive Press after moving abroad in 2019 to study international journalism in Stockholm. With over four years of professional writing experience across editorial, travel, legal, and comedy, she’s drawn to stories that matter — and the adventures that come with them. Now based in Nueva Andalucía, she covers Costa del Sol and wider Andalucía region. Reach her at karissa@theolivepress.es

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