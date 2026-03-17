THE surge of Spain’s far-right has stalled after regional elections in Castilla y Leon, where Vox failed to reach the support many polls had predicted.

The Partido Popular (PP) emerged victorious after Castilla y Leon’s ballot box vote, securing 33 seats in the 82-member regional parliament – two more than in the previous election.

After 40 years in the government, the PP’s results have improved. However, this has prevented the rising Vox party from doing the same.

The recent vote shows a direct contrast to last autumn, where Vox had reached its strongest polling figures – and the PP receiving their lowest – since 2023.

The PP garnered 35.5% of the vote, comfortably distancing itself from the PSOE socialist party, which gained two seats to reach 30 representatives.

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President Alfonso Fernandez Manueco celebrating the win of the People’s Party. Credit: Cordon Press

PP president Alfonso Fernandez Manueco wasted no time in toasting his party’s success.

Manueco began celebrating before the final count was even complete, bragging that his own party had ‘doubled Vox’s votes.’

That said, the night proved less successful for Vox.

While hoping for a significant increase after an intense campaign led by Santiago Abascal, the far-right party managed only 18.9% of the vote and an increase of just one seat.

This was well below Vox’s goal of breaking the 20% mark.

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Vox president Santiago Abascal. Credit: Cordon Press

Political analysts suggest that Vox may have reached a ceiling in Castilla y Leon, a region historically dominated by the PP, which governs around 70% of the region’s municipalities.

Vox’s efforts, despite their increased presence, couldn’t overcome the entrenched political power of the PP.

The combined support for the PP and Vox now exceeds 54% of the vote, reflecting the continued strength of right-wing politics in the region.

Meanwhile, left-wing parties like Unidas Podemos coalition were left without representation, as their divided vote fell short of the 5% threshold required to win seats in the parliament.

This marks a significant setback for the Spanish left in the region.

As these elections form part of a series of regional votes across Spain, the next major political test will take place in Andalucia, where voters are expected to head to the polls later this year.

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