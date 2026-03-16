A LEADING expat-run tech business is behind an exciting new global scam-busting initiative.

AnyTech365 has teamed up with a host of international cybersecurity firms to take on fraudsters, who steal around 400 billion euros a year.

The Marbella-based company has teamed up with OpenAI to launch the platform Scam.org, which is spearheading the fightback against the online conmen.

With victim support in over 50 languages, the initiative is being launched under the umbrella of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), whose members include AnyTech365, as well as Amazon and Microsoft.

Using high-tech AI, the free site offers education, prevention, detection, reporting, and victim support to ‘over 97% of the world’s internet users’.

Until now, victims have faced a maze of unconnected websites to report fraud, each with its own support hotlines and background help. GASA hopes to unify these efforts into one global hub.

“It’s something we have been passionate about for years,” explained AnyTech365 COO Georgi Medzhidiliev.

“Fraudsters are the scourge of society and we have long been battling them,” added the Bulgarian, who has lived in Malaga for over a decade.

“This website will be the No1 anti-fraud site online and is going to help millions of users around the world.”

Scam.org is powered by partnerships with OpenAI and alongside similar cybersecurity organizations such as Netcraft and Cube3.

For personal victim support, the website collaborates with other victim support organizations and expects many more to join.

It aims to build a broad coalition, ‘creating a world where people are safer from the financial and emotional trauma caused by online scams’.

The launch comes in the same week as the United Nation’s annual Fraud Summit in Vienna.

During the summit, kicking off on March 16, there will be a series of seminars linked to the issues of online fraud, estimated by GASA’s Global State of Scams Report 2025 as costing individuals and businesses an estimated $442 billion USD annually.

A separate recent study of 1,000 Spaniards by GASA reveals nearly two thirds have encountered a scam, with an average of one every three days, or 117 scam encounters on average per person per year in Spain.

“Our anti-fraud tools alone have stopped 1.5 million attempts on our members’ devices in Spain,” added Medzhidiliev, of AnyTech365, whose owner Janus Nielsen sits on GASA’s board.

He continued that Scam.org is creating a ‘collaborative defense system’ where reported scam data strengthens protection for users globally.

“We hope to better protect people from the bad guys,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Manager of GASA, Jorij Abraham, added: “We’ve spent years tracking scam trends across continents, and the data is clear: this is getting worse, not better.

“Every report we publish shows rising numbers, new tactics, more victims. As an alliance, we stand for more than just documenting and connecting. Our partners are committed to acting, that’s what Scam.org stands for.”

Scam.org covers five critical areas:

Education: Providing free learning material and continuous anti-scam education to spot scams

Verification: Instant AI analysis paired with threat intelligence expertise of suspicious messages, websites, calls, or offers to determine legitimacy

Prevention: Immediate access to protective tools and best practices tailored to individual risk profiles

Reporting: Streamlined scam reporting (to be rolled out in the coming months) that will feed into a ‘Global signal exchange’ enabling faster global disruption of criminal operations

Victim Support: Direct and connection victims to verified assistance organizations in the user’s country and language

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