Huge police operation as ‘dangerous’ French fugitive is arrested on the Costa del Sol

A ‘DANGEROUS’ French fugitive has been captured on the Costa del Sol after a dramatic manhunt, authorities have said.

Armed Guardia Civil officers swarmed the streets of Torremolinos on Sunday as a police helicopter circled overhead during the high-stakes operation, according to reports from SUR.

The suspect was pounced on by officers following a months-long investigation, sources told the newspaper.

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Led by the Guardia Civil’s elite Unidad Central Operativa (UCO), the operation was carried out in close coordination with French authorities.

The man – a French national of Maghrebi origin – had reportedly been classified as ‘highly dangerous,’ though authorities have not yet revealed what crimes he was wanted for.

It comes just months after Spanish police hunted down two other foreign fugitives who had also gone to ground in Malaga province, according to reports.

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The first — a 51-year-old Italian national wanted for the sexual abuse of a minor — was snared by officers in Malaga city just 72 hours after a European Arrest Warrant was issued.

The second suspect, a French national also accused of sexual abuse, was tracked down and detained in Fuengirola after attempting to lie low on the Costa del Sol.

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