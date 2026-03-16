A BRITISH Airways flight from London Heathrow bound for Gibraltar was forced to divert to Malaga with passengers reporting ‘smoke in the cabin’.

The flight departed London at 1.12pm local time and landed in Malaga at 4.55pm peninsular time, after flying over the Rock.

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British Airways said that the flight was redirected due to technical problems, but did not provide details.

Passengers told GBC that there was smoke inside the cabin, although no injuries were reported.

The Gibraltar government has confirmed the reports and is awaiting more information from the airline.

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Meanwhile, the other three flights scheduled to arrive at the Rock on Sunday – a British Airways flight from Heathrow and two EasyJet services from Gatwick and Bristol – landed safely with no reported incidents.

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