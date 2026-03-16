IF you’re looking for more than just sun and sand this Easter, Bioparc Fuengirola offers an extraordinary escape—without ever leaving the Costa del Sol.

Right in the heart of the city, this remarkable park has become one of the area’s most distinctive leisure experiences, inviting visitors to step into meticulously recreated ecosystems from across the globe.

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This is not a traditional zoo visit. At Bioparc, the concept of zoo-immersion removes visual barriers and replaces them with lush vegetation, cascading waterfalls and winding pathways that transport you to Madagascar, Equatorial Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America within minutes. Every corner is designed to spark curiosity and foster a genuine connection with the natural world.

Come face to face with the imposing western lowland gorillas, observe the intelligence and dexterity of Bornean orangutans, or marvel at the agility of lemurs as they leap near the great baobab.

Along the way, you’ll encounter the majestic Sumatran tiger, stealthy Sri Lankan leopards, formidable Nile crocodiles, Malayan tapirs and even Komodo dragons. It’s a journey that seamlessly blends excitement with discovery at every turn.

The experience unfolds throughout the day with engaging bird and mammal presentations that showcase natural behaviours in a dynamic and educational format.

Feeding enrichment sessions provide a fascinating insight into the dedicated work of the animal care teams and reveal how each species is stimulated both physically and mentally. For those eager to delve deeper, guided micro-tours offer exclusive details about conservation efforts and animal welfare initiatives.

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Families, meanwhile, will find thoughtfully designed spaces to enjoy at a relaxed pace. Children can continue their adventures in a dedicated play area, while adults unwind in comfortable rest zones.

The on-site restaurant and café provide the perfect setting to savour the day in a carefully crafted tropical environment.

For an even more immersive experience, La Última Frontera introduces visitors to cutting-edge virtual reality, transporting them to remote natural habitats and reinforcing the park’s conservation message in a powerful and unforgettable way.

Bioparc Fuengirola is far more than a day out—it’s an invitation to reconnect with nature, to be inspired, and to create lasting family memories this Easter.

To make the most of your visit, head to Bioparc Fuengirola’s official website, where you can purchase tickets in advance, check the daily schedule of activities and explore convenient package options that include dining. Plan ahead, relax, and prepare for an unforgettable wild adventure on the Costa del Sol.

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