9 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Mar, 2026 @ 22:29
····
2 mins read

I’ve visited loads of castles in Spain and this is my favourite

by
Baños de Encina
Baños de Encina Photo from Ayuntamiento https://www.banosdelaencina.es/

SPAIN is littered with castles. It has such a glut  – 10,257 to be exact – that I’d believe it if there were more castles per capita in Spain than in any other country. 

You’ll see castellated walls in various states of upkeep perched atop craggy outcrops the length and breadth of Spain, whether they were built by the Moors across the southern half of the peninsula or by the Crusaders who battled to prevent the Islamic invasion stretching further north.

Most visitors to inland Spain have ticked off the hugely famous fortress palaces like Sevilla’s Alcazar or Granada’s Alhambra or the fairytale castle in Segovia with its turrets and buttresses that wouldn’t look out of place in a Disney movie.

Plenty of others are familiar the world over having served as locations for scenes of Game of Thrones.  

With so many castles to choose from, you’d be forgiven for not pulling off the motorway every time you saw one.

Castillo Bulgalimar3
Oldest castle in Spain. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Baños de Encina

However, on a hillside outside Jaen, rising out of a sea of olive groves, there is a stop worth making,

This is Baños de la Encina, just a 20 minutes diversion off the A-4 about halfway between Madrid and the coast, in the province of Jaen, Andalucia.

This town of fewer than 3,000 people boasts the oldest castle in Spain (that is still standing), an impressive sight with its perfectly preserved walls that date back to the 10th century.

20220312 094923
20220312 095038
Photos by Fiona Govan
20220312 095107

It was the Celtiberians who are believed to have first settled on this outlook above a river followed by the Romans, but it was under the Caliphate of Cordoba and Al-Hakam II that in 967 the castle was constructed as part of a network of fortresses across the Sierra Morena. 

Originally known as Bury al-Hammam and then Castillo de Burgalimar, the majestic castle walls connect 14 towers with a fifteenth larger tower in one corner.

Although its high walls may look like sandstone, they are built of compressed earth, a sophisticated adobe that has survived more than a millennia. They surround a vast oval space within.

Stroll around the outside of the walls and take in vast vistas of olive trees stretching as far as the eye can see, as well as the beauty of the reservoir below.

20220312 095133
20220312 095153
20220312 095203

These rolling hills that stretch away to the horizon are home to the Iberian lynx, although the elusive creatures are hard to spot.

Nestled behind the castle is the town itself, its pretty white-washed buildings clinging to the hillside.

20220312 094806
20220312 095713

Once you’ve explored the castle and taken in the splendid views, wander through the network of narrow cobbled streets and patios where you’ll catch glimpses of the castle walls around every corner.

It’s off the beaten track and you won’t find coach loads of tourists but Baños de la Encina is most definitely a pit-stop worth making.

READ ALSO:

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Fiona Govan is Chief Travel Writer at The Olive Press bringing readers news and views from all corners of the Iberian Peninsula. She moved to Spain in 2006 to be The Daily Telegraph’s Madrid correspondent and then worked for six years as Editor of The Local Spain before joining the OP in 2021 as Digital Editor. She lives in Malasaña in Madrid.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain has the highest number of births to mothers over 40 in Europe – how the housing crisis, tourism and cost of living has pushed the figure ever upwards

Previous Story

Spain has the highest number of births to mothers over 40 in Europe – how the housing crisis, tourism and cost of living has pushed the figure ever upwards

Latest from Andalucia

Related Articles

Go toTop