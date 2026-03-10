2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool – € 389,000

10 Mar, 2026
10 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

Exclusive apartment (2024) located in the prestigious Adhara residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The property offers a modern and functional design, with two spacious double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom for added convenience. The living room stands out for its welcoming and contemporary ambiance, integrated into an open-plan space next to the fully equipped kitchen with high-quality appliances. Thanks to its layout, the living room and kitchen connect directly to the main terrace, providing abundant natural light and a seamless transition to the outdoors. In addition,… See full property details

Apartment

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 389,000

