15 Mar, 2026
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15 Mar, 2026 @ 10:00
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Velilla with pool – € 320,000

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2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Velilla with pool - € 320

Apartment for sale on the first line of the Velilla Promenade, in Almuñécar, a privileged location to enjoy beautiful sunrises by the sea every day. The property consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living-dining room with air conditioning, an open plan kitchen, and a fantastic terrace perfect for year-round enjoyment due to its excellent orientation and wonderful sea views. Very sunny and in an unbeatable location, surrounded by shops, restaurants, and just five minutes from the center of Almuñécar. The residential complex features a large communal pool surrounded by a garden,… See full property details

Apartment

Velilla, Granada

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 320,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Velilla with pool - € 320,000

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