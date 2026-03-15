Degusta Fest Armilla 2026 arrives in Granada this May with the best music and signature cuisine – here’s how to WIN free tickets

GRANADA is preparing to experience the second edition of Degusta Fest Armilla, a unique festival that equally combines two of life’s greatest pleasures: gourmet cuisine and live music.

And the Olive Press is giving away three pairs of tickets.

The event will take place on May 15th and 16th, 2026, at Fermasa, a venue located in the metropolitan area of Granada.

The festival is designed as a feast for all the senses, where chefs and artists will fine-tune their instruments to delight the most discerning palates and ears.

The festival’s music lineup will be led by major names in indie, alternative rock, garage, folk, and surf rock, both national and international.

Over the course of two days, the audience will enjoy artists such as Lori Meyers, Carlos Ares, Hinds, Vera Fauna, La M.O.D.A., and Los Coronas — who are playing at home — alongside international acts like Ash, Primal Scream, The Charlatans, and Redd Kross.

Far from considering gastronomy as just an accompaniment, Degusta Fest Armilla presents a format where both the stage and the kitchen share the spotlight of the experience.

As a result, the culinary offerings will maintain the same level of excellence and quality as the music.

In this new edition, the Galician Pepe Solla will be the chef ambassador for the gastro area.

The rest of the signature cuisine lineup features Ismael Abderrahaman (restaurant Albidaya), Juan P. Ortiz (restaurant Trescero), Cristian Puebla (restaurant Garden Plaza), Carlos Ferreiro (Los Arroces de Ferreiro), and Rocío Maldonado (restaurant Wild Food – Plant Based & Gluten Free).

Additionally, Aberlardo Cárdenas and Melody Aneas (Grupo Habanera99) will return to lead the international menu.

Each chef will present two creations in tapas format, with one dish already revealed for each chef.

Albidaya will serve a sunflower seed porridge with spiced salmon; Trescero, a slow-cooked pancetta brioche; Garden Plaza, a Granada-style guanciale; Los Arroces de Ferreiro, a paella with Iberian pork; and Wild Food, a crispy Korean katsu sando.

The Grupo Habanera99’s offerings will include a variety of dishes such as burgers, croquettes, sushi, cheesecake, torrijas, and a children’s menu.

Between performances, the best local DJs will take over throughout the day, ensuring the music never stops and the festive atmosphere remains alive until the very end.

The result is a vibrant festival with a relaxed format, where creative cuisine and authentic flavors coexist with the best live music.

A proposal where, like in the best pairings, both elements share the spotlight and enhance each other.

For those who wish to attend with their families, the venue will have a dedicated kids’ zone designed for the little ones to enjoy the day with age-appropriate activities.

Workshops, playful dynamics, and participatory activities will form a program designed for children to experience the festival with the same intensity as the adults, always under the supervision of professional and qualified staff.

To win tickets to the event on May 15 and 16, sign up to our website and wait for the easy question to win.

If you don’t want to take your chance, tickets (two-day pass and day tickets) are now on sale through the festival’s official website (www.degustafestival.es), as well as platforms like Ticketmaster and FNAC, and by phone (932 514 228).

The event is organized by Proexa, in collaboration with the Armilla City Hall and Fermasa, sponsored by Cervezas Victoria, Covirán, Royal Bliss, the Concejalía de Juventud de Granada, and the communication agency doctortrece, with the participation of Crea SGR, and the support of Ticketmaster and CaixaBank as strategic partner.

This spring, Granada invites you to live an experience with the best ingredients: live music, signature cuisine, and an atmosphere designed to be enjoyed in company, whether with friends, a partner, or family.

Its location at Fermasa, connected by metro and bus, as well as ample parking spaces, makes it easy for a diverse audience to attend.

Click here to read more Sponsored News from The Olive Press.