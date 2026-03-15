EXPATS and tourists driving in Spain are being warned to check their vehicles and paperwork carefully as authorities set up ITV inspections amid concerns over the country’s ageing car fleet.

Motorists in Spain are now facing stricter enforcement, particularly on older vehicles.

Authorities advise owners of older cars to double-check their documentation and book inspections promptly, or face a costly fine.

Drivers found without up-to-date paperwork relative to ITV inspections face a €200 fine, which carries no points deduction but presents a significant financial penalty.

According to the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) traffic authority, the average age of passenger cars in Spain now sits at 14.5 years, rising steadily each year.

Combined with high mileage and sometimes poor maintenance, the growing number of older cars is raising road safety concerns.

The ITV (Vehicle Technical Inspection) is mandatory for all vehicles, ensuring they are roadworthy and meet emission standards.

READ MORE: Europe’s coastal tourism boom fuels rise in mobile gaming and entertainment apps among visitors

The average age of passenger cars in Spain now sits at 14.5 years. Credit: DGT

Passenger cars must undergo their first inspection four years after registration, then every two years until they reach ten years old, after which annual checks are required.

The DGT and Guardia Civil are focusing on cars over 14 years old, verifying that ITV certificates are valid.

Failing rates increase sharply with vehicle age – while only 7 per cent of cars aged 4-5 years fail their first ITV, the figure jumps to over 20 per cent for cars aged 20 years or older.

This means one in four veteran vehicles do not pass the first time.

High mileage also compounds safety risks, with older cars often exceeding 220,000km, putting critical components like brakes, tyres, and steering under strain.

Keeping up with ITV not only avoids fines but can prevent accidents linked to mechanical failures.

In Andalucia, ITV services are managed by VEIASA, with all notifications now sent by email or SMS to make it easier for drivers to update their contact details online.

The DGT also provides a handy map tool with all the ITV stations in the area, which you can access here.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.