Europe’s Coastal Tourism Boom Fuels Rise In Mobile Gaming And Entertainment Apps Among Visitors

Looking south

The European coastal resorts have been popular for decades, and they remain some of the world’s most attractive (and famous) destinations in the world. On a cold, rainy February day in Northern Europe, it is not difficult to see why. Exchanging grey skies for blue ones and drudgery for fun and frivolity make Europe’s coastal areas a top destination for short and long-haul visitors alike.

Spain, Italy and France, with their long coastlines, warm climates, luxurious beaches and outstanding leisure activities, attract the most visitors. According to the EU Blue Economy Observatory, 42% of the EU’s bed capacity is concentrated in coastal areas. Cyprus, Croatia, Malta and Greece receive the highest share of foreign tourists in their coastal areas, with Romania, Germany and Lithuania the least.

Tourist numbers

The coastal areas recorded over 1.4 billion overnight stays in 2023 – an increase of 3.5% on pre-pandemic levels. However, it is not just about coastal accommodation; the rise in cruise ships is also bringing more visitors to coastal towns and accessible islands. There is increased demand for excursions, eating off the ship, shopping, and taking in the sights. All of this tourism and relaxation leaves people with time on their hands, and what better way to relax than with a little bit of gaming?

Holiday reading

Rewind twenty or thirty years and, for many of us, our holiday luggage was weighed down with books and possibly a pack of cards or two. While many of us still choose to get in our annual reading while on holiday, airline luggage restrictions have made us choose Kindles over physical books. While bookworms know that there is nothing like turning the physical pages, a Kindle lets us take our entire library with us.

Rather than having to choose beforehand, we can select our reading material based on our mood. After all, by the time we are relaxing by the pool, that well-meaning self-help title might not have the same attraction as some lightweight Chick Lit or Action Adventure.

Mobile entertainment suite

But the thing is, these days, we all have a gaming device in our pockets, and with time on our hands, our mobile phones offer a full entertainment suite! There is even a Kindle app for those who want to read. However, for those who just want to play, the world really is their oyster.

Anyone flying in o Europe’s coastal areas just needs to download their favourites, and they are off. It starts before they even arrive at the resort. Budget flights are tight on luggage allowances and short on in-flight entertainment. In addition, Aeroplane mode means we cannot keep up with social media or chatting. Music, films and TV shows, on the other hand, can all be downloaded in advance. With a pair of decent headphones or earbuds, we can cut out the cabin noise and distract ourselves from the discomfort of the rattly seat and overpriced and uninspiring trolley! While it is a far cry from a full cinema experience, the fun starts when we choose to tune in and switch off.

Time on their hands

Whether travelling or at their destination, tourists are heavy mobile users. Long road and train journeys need some light relief. While long days by the pool might be perfect for in-depth discoveries, downtime between organised activities can be the perfect opportunity for dipping into gaming and iGaming apps. Most EU countries allow some forms of mobile games of chance, and it is only in Cyprus and France that online casino gambling is specifically prohibited. Popular coastal locations are not restricted to Southern Europe either. Norway’s fjords and Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way are seeing the countries emerging as a top ‘coolcation’ destinations.

Looking north for coolcations

Whatever the weather, coastal locations offer plenty to do and see inside and out. With dramatic cliffs, cultural gems and comparatively mild climates, the more northerly coastal regions are seen as increasingly attractive.

Holiday makers with time on their hands might be keen to dabble in some mobile casino game playing. The big question is where to play to get the most fun, the best security and easily accessible games. When we are in holiday mode, background research is usually not high on the agenda. The aim of the game is to relax. Online review platforms have helped to popularise mobile gaming. For example, the Clubhouse Casino review on Casino.org praises the platform’s excellent games, ease of use and excellent bonuses. Its dedicated app, vast game catalogue and stunning design make it an Irish winner.

Chicken and egg?

Mobile gaming and streaming are increasing everywhere, and it is hardly surprising that they are boosted when people have time on their hands, particularly when they are so easily accessible. Europe’s booming coastal tourism has not created mobile gaming growth, but it has provided the perfect environment for people to try it out for the first time or experiment with new games or formats.

Tourists are increasingly accessing streaming apps, short-form video platforms, music apps, local discovery apps and the aforementioned gambling and casino apps. Tourists arriving from countries with more restrictive gambling laws can try out online casino games like blackjack and slots, as well as hybrid social-casino platforms, at their leisure.

Digital nomads are adding to the out-of-season popularity

Coastal locations are not only popular in the summer months, either. Remote work, lifestyle changes, and flexible schedules mean there are more digital nomads than ever before. If Europeans can work remotely from anywhere, many of them are choosing off-peak coastal locations for longer stays and workation trips. Away from home, like the holiday makers, they have time on their hands and phones in their pockets. They most likely have a laptop too. As the old saying goes, ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,’ and no one wants to be seen as dull. The obvious choice is to seek out digital entertainment apps!

Causation or correlation?

While there are no studies demonstrating causation or correlation, both mobile gaming and European coastal tourism are booming.

