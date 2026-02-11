RAILWAY strikes in Malaga have left thousands of commuters stranded for a third consecutive day, disrupting rush-hour travel across the city’s Cercanias network.

Renfe’s local commuter lines, including C-1 (Malaga–Fuengirola) and C-2 (Malaga–Alora), will be hit hardest today, with around 60 out of 130 scheduled trains operating.

The remaining services will be cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers scrambling for alternative transportation.

Yesterday the strike led to the suspension of 85 of the scheduled 132 services on the key C-1 and C-2 lines.

A spokesperson for CGT, one of the unions behind the strike, anticipates that today 60 of the 130 scheduled services will run.

Renfe is notifying passengers of cancellations through its WhatsApp channel and is providing replacement bus services for impacted services.

The strike is part of a broader wave of industrial action across Spain’s rail sector after two fatal railway accidents earlier this year, provoked safety concerns.

The walkout continues today even after major unions, CCOO, UGT and Semaf, reached an agreement with the Ministry of Transport and suspended their strike actions.

However, minority unions CGT and Sindicato Ferroviario have refused to end the strike, arguing that the agreement is ‘insufficent’.

The strike is expected to continue until 11pm this evening.

Passengers are advised to check Renfe’s schedule and seek alternative transport where possible.

