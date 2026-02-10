SPAIN is losing faith in its once world-beating train network following a string of incidents, disasters and driver strikes.

Last month’s Adamuz train disaster, which saw 46 people lose their lives, has had a devastating impact on Spain’s population.

Not only are locals feeling the effects of the tragedy, but they are also now reevaluating their nation’s train network.

Almost half of regular train users have stopped using, or are considering stopping using, train travel according to a study on the Spanish train system cited in EL PAIS.

The younger generations are most likely to consider giving up this mode of transport.

Currently almost a third of Spaniards use the commuter train network frequently and almost 19% are using medium length, long length, and high speed trains.

Part of the reason for the decline in usage is the Adamuz crash – while 74.2% were satisfied with the work of the emergency services, 51.8% believe that the government’s action after the incident was ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’ with 46.4% and 42% making the same statement about Adif and Renfe respectively.

Those working on trains are too left feeling disheartened after the incident; yesterday drivers went on strike demanding ‘a structural change in security’.

Security is not the only aspect of the network raising alarm bells, many are complaining of delays and cancellations.

Of commuter train users, 68.4% have experienced delays and cancellations and of medium distance, long distance and high speed train users, 61.5% have encountered these issues, according to EL PAIS.

Now 80% of commuter train users are turning to other transport methods as a result of regular delays.

Many also complained of overcrowding on both commuter and longer length rail journeys.

Between 2019 and 2024 train users on main lines grew to 40% and services increased from 56 per day on the Madrid to Barcelona line to over 85.

The Madrid to Valencia line also increased its offer from 30 to 50 daily journeys, as did the Madrid to Seville route which added seven extra trains per day.

Last year this latter line added 14 more daily trains through incorporating Ouigo as an operator.

Despite this increase in operations over half of passengers believe that the Spanish network receives ‘too few resources’ for a well functioning train system.

The recent string of crashes, disasters and strikes have evidently led locals to speak up about their feelings towards the country’s train network.

