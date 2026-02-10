10 Feb, 2026
10 Feb, 2026 @ 12:30
··
1 min read

Elderly British expat found dead by firefighters in Costa Blanca home after desperate UK relatives lost contact

by
AN ELDERLY British man was found dead in his Costa Blanca apartment after family and friends called authorities to say they could not contact him.

The 86-year-old expat lived on his own in the centre of Teulada in a block on the corner of Calles Canonge Vales and Mestre Mulet Borrell.

The alarm was sounded on Monday after the resident did not answer his phone for an undisclosed period of time.

FIRE CREW ACCESS APARTMENT

Emergency services went to the property shortly after 3.30pm with firefighters getting into the apartment via a window.

They spotted a lifeless body with attending paramedics confirming that the home owner had died.

It’s not known whether the victim suffered an accident or passed away from natural causes.

Neither has it been revealed where exactly his body was discovered.

The Guardia Civil- as is routine in such instances- will carry out an investigation.

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

