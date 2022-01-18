THE body of a British man was recovered from his Murcia region home after relatives in the UK could not contact him for three days.

Emergency services discovered the 68-year-old lying on the ground in his house on the Camposol urbanisation in Mazarron this Tuesday.

Worried family members decided to call a friend in the area to see if he could check up on him.

The friend arrived at the house and saw the motionless resident through a window.

Unable to get in, he dialled the emergency 112 number.

Mazarron Policia Local and the Guardia Civil rushed to the address on Calle Hernan Valle located in section D of the urbanisation.

Firefighters forced open the front door and attending paramedics could only confirm that the home owner had died.

No further information has been released but there are no indications of any suspicious circumstances behind the death.

READ MORE:-