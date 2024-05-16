16 May, 2024 @ 17:15
16 May, 2024 @ 11:34
·
2 mins read

Swimming pools latest: The date private pools can FINALLY be filled on the Costa del Sol and elsewhere is revealed

by

THE date private pools can be filled on the Costa del Sol has FINALLY been revealed as summer is on the horizon. 

On Wednesday, May 15, members of the Cuenca Mediterraneas Andaluzas drought management committee met to decide when private pools can be filled on the Costa del Sol. 

They also decided to give the green light to the filling of private pools in Malaga capital, Axarquia, the Western Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar. 

Now, the Costa del Sol can cool off from June 1, when private pools can first be filled. 

READ MORE: Malaga reservoirs hold less water than a year ago, latest figures show – as province prepares to fill 75,000 swimming pools

Both private and public pools are set to be filled on the Costa del Sol.
Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

In Malaga city, the request to fill temporary pools in educational centres and for people with disabilities or special needs, has also been approved. 

According to the Junta’s water secretary, Ramiro Angulo: “We have an obligation to recirculate water through the system to use the smallest amount of this vital resource as we can.

“This will ensure the health quality of water and reduce the impact of water loss as a result of evaporation or filter cleaning.” 

It comes after the filling of public swimming pools was authorised earlier this year. 

As of June 1, the daily water allowance will be increased from 200 to 225 litres across the western Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar. 

Areas set to benefit from the new measures will be Benahavis, Benalmadena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Ojen, Torremolinos and Mijas. 

In other areas, the limit will remain at 200 litres per inhabitant per day.

READ MORE: Villa owners face €6,000 fines for filling up private swimming pools

This includes: Guadalhorce-Limonero (Malaga capital) and Viñuela-Axarquia (Almachar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Comares, Cutar, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincon de la Victoria, Velez-Malaga, Totalan, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja). 

According to the Junta, rainfall has ‘not been enough’ to combat the ‘emergency situation’ in the area. 

In special cases, the amount of water used to maintain green areas has also been increased. 

This includes where rare plants are found or where water is not naturally regenerated.

For the Campo de Gibraltar and western Costa del Sol, this will increase from 200 m³ to 400 m³ per hectare of land. 

However, land can only be watered once a week. 

Also in the Western Costa del Sol, Malaga capital, Axarquia and the Campo de Gibraltar, showers will be allowed in sports facilities and pools. 

Beach showers have also been authorised in Axarquia for people with reduced mobility. 

Angulo highlighted that other areas can request such allowances if they meet the requirements. 

Water use in the agriculture sector has also been increased after requests from industry workers. 

READ MORE: Andalucia government hopes town halls will make 'responsible' decision because 'the drought is NOT over'

Tags:

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

