8 May, 2024 @ 17:01
8 May, 2024 @ 15:11
1 min read

Drought latest in Spain: Malaga reservoirs hold less water than a year ago, latest figures show – as province prepares to fill 75,000 swimming pools

by

MALAGA reservoirs are emptier than they were a year ago amidst ongoing drought, latest figures reveal. 

Though the Easter downpours were lauded as ‘heaven sent’, Malaga is still suffering an intense drought.   

As summer approaches, pools will be filled, but at what cost? 

According to Hidrosur, which manages seven reservoirs along the Andalucian coast, the reservoirs are only 170.79 cubic hectometres full on average. 

READ MORE: British expat haven in southern Spain is accused of ‘ignoring drought measures’: Villa owners face €6,000 fines for filling up private swimming pools

This map paints a damning picture of the drought situation across Andalucia.
Photo: @SAIHRedHidrosur

This time last year, they held 208.65 cubic hectometres of water, corresponding to a 37.86% decrease. 

The worst hit reservoir is Guadalteba, which has fallen from 75.11 cubic hectometres full to 38.04, meaning it is at just 24.82% capacity.

It is followed by the Guadalhorce reservoir, at just 18.76% full. 

The levels have fallen from 40.78 cubic hectometres to 23.59.

Meanwhile el Limonero has only lost 2.92 cubic hectometres, falling from 7.58 to 4.66. 

It is now at 20.81% capacity. 

READ MORE: Swimming pools latest: Andalucia government hopes town halls will make ‘responsible’ decision because ‘the drought is NOT over’

The Casaola reservoir is at 28.87% capacity, having lost 1.72 cubic hectometres compared to 2023. 

It has gone from 7.99 to 6.27 cubic hectometres. 

Some hope comes from the la Concepcion reservoir, which has only lost 0.2 cubic hectometres.

It has gone from 43.13 to 43.11, representing 74.92% of its capacity. 

The good news continues in La Viñuela, where water reserves have almost doubled, going from 16.14 to 31.60. 

However, this only represents 19.22% of its capacity. 

Meanwhile, Conde de Guadalhorce has gone from 17.92 hectometres to 23.52, meaning it is now at 35.37% full.

READ MORE: Drought latest: Town halls are given the power to lift the ban on filling private swimming pools in Spain’s Andalucia

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

