Swimming pools latest: Andalucia government hopes town halls will make ‘responsible’ decision because ‘the drought is NOT over’

A SPOKESMAN for the Junta de Andalucia today said he trusted town halls to make ‘responsible’ decisions over the filling of swimming pools.

Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco told Canal Sur Radio that the regional government is deciding how much water can be used per person per day.

It will then be up to the town halls to create measures that keep water usage within these limits.

The minister added that each municipality is facing different pressures in terms of water supply, but has confidence that mayors will be ‘responsible and make good decisions.’

Fernandez-Pacheco said the water situation is not as ‘worrying’ compared to the start of the year following extensive rainfall in April.

However, he insisted that the region must be on ‘alert’ because ‘the biggest mistake we could make is assuming the drought is over.’

Some urbanisations are resorting to opening up wells in a bid to fill up their communal pools.

The homeowners association of the Campos de Guadalmina urbanisation in San Pedro, Marbella, have asked to use water from two wells that sit on its land.

A source told the Olive Press: “We are waiting for permission, which has to come from the government.

“We will know for sure within the next 15 days.”

Town halls have little time to make a decision on the filling of private and communal swimming pools.

The summer season will officially begin on June 1, bringing with it millions of tourists from around the world.

A report by industry leaders last month claimed Malaga province would lose €4bn in tourism income if private pools were banned this year.