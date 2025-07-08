Special two-day event for potential investors in Dubai taking place in Marbella later this month

IT’S a must-visit for anyone with an interest in buying in Dubai.

A property roadshow explaining everything you need to know about the Middle Eastern enclave, which is becoming one of the hottest places to buy on the planet.

Taking place at Puente Romano hotel on July 25 and 26, it is the perfect opportunity to talk to experts to compare the Spanish costas to the gulf state.

With a series of the key developers and agents from Dubai on hand to explain the advantages of investing there, make sure you don’t miss out.

Hosted by Costa del Sol-based agent Property on the Med, they will be working with one of Dubai’s top firms Provident Estates, as well as Damac Properties, the second largest developer in Dubai.

The 5-star Puente Romano Beach Resort is the perfect place to address questions and find out more about Dubai’s dynamic real estate market.

Fast becoming one of the key places for international property investment, Dubai has a range of properties to suit everyone’s wallet.

“It’s an incredible place and such an exciting place to invest,” explained Dean Spearpoint, of Manilva-based Property on the Med group.

“The roadshows have been held all around the world, but incredibly not yet here on the Costa del Sol,” he added.

Spearpoint, from London, moved to Spain after buying a holiday home in Estepona many years ago.

He met his business partner Robyn Govier, from Wales, when she ended up cleaning his holiday home.

“It was her idea to set up a property management business and when we got to 15 properties we decided to branch out into sales,” he explained.

He continued it was actually one Scottish investor, who suggested the Dubai roadshow last year.

“We all agreed it was a great idea and I’m happy it’s finally about to happen.”

For more information contact Dean and Robyn at info@propertyonthemed.com or call 671139840

