8 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Jul, 2025 @ 10:01
···
1 min read

Costa del Sol town to slash property taxes by around 20% in next bill – affecting 38,000 homeowners

by

TENS of thousands of households in Estepona are set to benefit from property tax cuts that will save residents around €6 million this year.

The Costa del Sol municipality has announced an average 20% reduction in property tax bills, which will be reflected in their IBI (Impuesto sobre Bienes Inmuebles) statements issued between August and September.

Mayor Jose García Urbano said the council can now afford the substantial tax relief after finally clearing all its debts. 

READ MORE: A rising star: Property Insider Adam Neale casts his eye on Estepona

The cuts represent the largest tax reduction in the city’s history, according to municipal officials.

The move brings the total reduction in Estepona’s property tax to 50% since 2011, thanks to a series of tax-cutting initiatives implemented over the years. 

Urbano has pledged to explore further tax reductions in future.

Municipal Audit Office data shows the subsidy will be applied to 37,988 receipts for registered residents, totalling €6.1 million in savings. 

READ MORE: Estepona mayor facing potential jail time: Costa del Sol politician paid ‘intimate female friend thousands in taxpayer money to do a fake job checking lampposts and flowerpots’

However, the exact amount each household saves will depend on their individual circumstances.

The council has also introduced a 3% reduction in refuse collection charges for residents who use at least three municipal recycling points. 

The discount applies to items without special street containers, including electrical equipment, furniture, oils, light bulbs, X-rays and clothing.

READ MORE: Spain’s Estepona plans sprawling new sports complex with indoor swimming pool and a dozen courts

To claim the refuse tax reduction, residents must apply to the Provincial Collection Board during the first quarter of 2026, submitting an application form, the previous year’s refuse fee receipt, and supporting documents for each recycling centre visit.

Estepona already offers garbage collection fee breaks to vulnerable residents, the long-term unemployed and pensioners.

The property tax cuts will take effect immediately on bills issued from August, providing relief to homeowners in one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular destinations.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Beach police patrols boosted for summer peak season in Costa Blanca tourist city
Previous Story

Beach police patrols boosted during summer peak season in Costa Blanca tourist city

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop