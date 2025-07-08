8 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Jul, 2025 @ 10:53
··
1 min read

100 bathers evicted by police from Costa Blanca beach that was ‘closed’ in 2007

by
100 bathers evicted by police from Costa Blanca beach that was 'closed' in 2007

JAVEA police had to evict around 100 people from a beach which was closed to the public in 2007 due to landslide risks.

Despite warnings signs, iron gates, and fencing, visitors still get into Cala Ambolo every summer to enjoy the remote beach in spite of serious risks to their safety.

The Policia Local heard that a significant number were at the cove on Sunday and moved in to clear them out.

READ MORE:

Officers went down a steep incline to order the beach goers out of the area who had brought a full range of umbrellas, sunbeds, and iceboxes with them.

Javea police said there was a very good reason why the beach has been shut to visitors for 18 years due to the ‘high risk of landslides’.

“Ignoring the closure poses a serious threat to personal safety and can also lead to a fine,” a Policia Local spokesperson said.

He added that illegal users cannot plead ignorance due to the fences and signage,

They also have to pass through a security post which only allows access to owners of a group of luxury villas.

The Levante newspaper reported that people this summer were climbing iron gates to get to Cala Ambolo and clinging onto railings facing the cliff with a potential fatal drop.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Costa del Sol town to slash property taxes by around 20% in next bill – affecting 38,000 homeowners

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop