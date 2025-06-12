Healthy summer promised with €82m boost including 25 beach clinics in Costa Blanca and Valencia tourist areas

25 BEACH areas in the Valencian Community will get health centres to help tourists over the summer.

That’s an increase of six clinics compared to last year.

The temporary centres are part of an €82.5 million summer budget allocated by the Valencian Health Ministry.

HEALTH MINISTER, MARCIANO GOMEZ

Up to 8,600 extra people will be deployed at 74 health centres and the 25 beach clinics.

The resources will boost services in tourist spots as well as covering staff vacations between July and September.

The time-line could be extended in some areas depending on need.

Health Minister, Marciano Gomez, said an extra €3 million had been found compared to last year for summer coverage.

“This shows the commitment of the government to help both residents and visitors at this time of the year as well as guaranteeing the right of health workers to have a summer holiday,” he stated.

The beach clinics in Alicante province will be at Calpe-La Fossa, Denia-Les Marines, Javea-Arenal, Alicante-Urbanova, Santa Pola-Casa del Mar and Santa Pola- Playa Lisa.

Valencia province will have 12 clinics at El Puig beach, Pucol beach, Sueca-Palmeretes, Sueca-Mareny de Barraquetes, Cullera-El Faro, Daimus beach, Miramar beach, Bellreguart beach, Piles, Xeraco, Oliva beach and Tavernes de la Valldigna beach.

Castellon province has been allocated seven beach clinics at Benicassim-Atlanta, Benicassim-Vila-Real, Oropesa-La Concha, Oropesa-La Marina, Almassora La Torre, Torreblanca-Torrenostra and Nules.