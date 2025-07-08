Beach police patrols boosted during summer peak season in Costa Blanca tourist city

ALICANTE has increased the number of Policia Local patrols operating across its beaches during the peak summer season.

38 officers are covering the beaches at El Postiguet, La Albufereta, San Juan, La Almadraba, Urbanova, and San Gabriel in addition to Tabarca island.

Eight people are also assigned to security boats patrolling waters.

In addition to their regular duties, officers will assist beach goers and also hand out leaflets about how to stay safe and how to follow the law.

The leaflets display the different meanings of bathing flags, as well as details of a ban on street selling, massages, and bringing dogs- except in designated areas.

Alicante’s Security Councillor, Julio Calero, said: “It is important for bathers to remember and understand important safety rules for their benefit like what flags mean over swimming as well as the key hygiene and health laws and the availability of lifeguard services, Civil Protection, and police assistance on beaches.”

“In the case of El Postiguet beach, it is very much an area used by tourists who need to be aware of all the services provided by the police,” he added.

El Postiguet has four officers on duty from 9am to 4pm to control street vendors, assist with valet parking, enforce regulated parking regulations, and to make sure that visitors don’t leave rubbish on the beach.

At Playa de San Juan, two officers are operating on quad bikes on the sand and another two on the Avenida de Niza promenade.

The Policia Local Maritime Service consists of two vessels operating daily between 10am and 7pm.

One covers the beaches at Urbanova, Postiguet, and La Albufereta as well as having the option to go the Tabarca island if required.

The second serves La Almadraba, San Juan, and the coves of Cabo de las Huertas.

