Smoke-free beaches start in time for summer in busy Costa Blanca tourist area

‘SMOKE-FREE’ flags were raised on Calpe’s main beaches on Tuesday to symbolise the start of a recently-introduced smoking ban.

The rule applies to all beaches and coves in the Alicante province municipality but two smoking zones have been created for visitors craving a cigarette.

They will be at La Fossa beach by the Plaza Mediterran and at Arenal-Bol, in front of the Plaza Colon.

Smokers will have to use reusable ashtrays available from tourist information points to avoid cigarette butts being thrown into the sand.

Around 15% of waste collected from beaches comes from butts which also pose a danger to marine fauna.

Calpe’s environment councillor, Pere Moll, said that butts are one of the main pollutants of marine eco-systems as ‘just one butt contaminates 500 litres of seawater’.

The flag-raising ceremony was about reminding residents and the many tourist that visit Calpe about the new regulations.

It completes an initiative started last year when smoke-free spaces were set up at the municipality’s three main beaches at La Fossa, Arenal-Bol, and Cantal Roig.

The council hopes the move will be a further step towards a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable coastline.

Health councillor, Itziar Doval, stressed the importance of protecting the welfare of beachgoers.

“We want to have an environment where everybody can enjoy the beach without putting their health at risk,” stated Doval.

Calpe has followed in the footsteps of Villajoyosa which launched a beach smoking ban this year, while L’Alfas del Pi has done the same for its main Albir beach.