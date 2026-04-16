Costa Blanca North: Where your Mediterranean life begins

SUNLIGHT, sea views and space – the Costa Blanca North brings together everything international buyers look for in a home in Spain.

From the charm of Moraira to the natural beauty of Benissa and the vibrant coastal setting of Calpe, this region offers a unique balance of lifestyle and investment potential.

Properties range from modern villas with panoramic sea views to private homes surrounded by nature, as well as well-located residences within walking distance of the beach, restaurants and everyday amenities.

Each location offers a different way of living – from relaxed coastal living to elevated privacy with open views.

At AREA Costa Blanca, we guide international buyers through every step of the process, offering a carefully selected portfolio of properties tailored to each client’s lifestyle and priorities.

Our local expertise ensures a clear, efficient and personalised experience from the first search to the final purchase.

For those considering a move to Spain, the Costa Blanca North represents an exceptional opportunity to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle at its best.

AREA Costa Blanca

Moraira · Benissa · Calpe

https://www.areacostablanca.com

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