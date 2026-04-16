TAKE your taste buds on a mouthwatering journey through a Costa del Sol tapas route.

This weekend marks the 15th annual food and culture weekend Estepona.

Titled ‘Vive sus Calles’ (Estepona Lives its Streets), the community is set to be jam-packed with food and live events from April 17 – 19.

There are 46 bars and restaurants gearing up for the celebration, featuring all their best culinary creations in the Tapas Route called ‘Savor Estepona.’

READ MORE: Spain’s Repsol regains control of Venezuela oil operations after Trump admin relaxes sanctions

Source: Ayuntamiento de Estepona.

From Friday through Sunday, attendees can see highlights like theatre performances, flamenco dancing, music concerts and a ham-carving competition.

Cheese connoisseurs can indulge in the Feria del Queso ‘Popi,’ the Malaga cheese fair hosted by label Sabor a Malaga.

Spanish singer Chenoa is set to take the stage for Saturday night’s music performance on Plaza del Ajedrez.

Additional entertainment will be provided by the Scandinavian school choir and the circus.

READ MORE: Barcelona launches massive crackdown on abusive landlords who flout housing rules and ignore rent caps

The weekend’s most anticipated activity takes place on Sunday with the competition for carving the best ham, featuring expert cutters from across the nation.

While the event itself is free to check out, prices for tapas and drinks range from €3.50 – 4.50 per vendor.

Estepona has even created a ‘tapas passport’ that gives you the chance to win one of 50 prizes.

READ MORE: Young British tourist punched policeman in the face outside Magaluf nightclub in Spain

Source: Estepona community Instagram.

Collect the weekend passport from the local tourist office or participating vendors.

Participants who receive three or more vendor stamps, vote for their favourite tapas, and submit it by April 21 could be up for a free catamaran trip, spa day or a hotel stay for two.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.