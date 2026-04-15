A MAN has died and a child was rushed to the hospital after their car plunged down an embankment in Malaga.

The 42-year-old victim died after his vehicle veered off the road near the Tomillar reservoir on Tuesday evening.

Medical teams at the scene confirmed the driver’s death, while paramedics sped his 12-year-old son to the Maternal and Child Hospital in the city.

The pair are understood to be father and son.

A witness alerted emergency services at 8pm to the accident in the Campanillas district, near the Technology Park.

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The Tomillar reservoir in Malaga. Credit: ANDALUCIA RUSTICA

The caller told the 112 emergency line that a man remained trapped inside the wreckage while a minor had suffered injuries.

Firefighters from Churriana and Teatinos raced to the scene to assist with the rescue operation.

Policia Nacional and Policia Local also attended the site alongside medical teams.

A judicial commission attended the site to oversee the removal of the body from the embankment.

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