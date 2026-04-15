A MAN is fighting for his life after attackers shot him and tried to slit his throat while he sat with his wife and son on a terrace of a bar in Barcelona.

The attack happened at around 3.50pm on Tuesday near the Diagonal Mar gardens in the Sant Marti district.

According to sources, three masked men approached the victim as he was having lunch with his family on the terrace of Kibo Brunch bar and fired five shots before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Pervert teacher gets 180-year prison sentence for recording children using bathroom in northern Spain

The shooting happened in the Sant Marti district cc Luke Lawreszuk Photography.

They are also alleged to have attempted to cut his throat during the attack. Investigators believe it may have been a calculated execution.

The man, believed to be a 44-year-old Serbian, was seriously injured. His wife and son were unharmed, although a passerby was slightly injured by a stray bullet.

Witnesses reported seeing at least two gunmen, some covering their faces, approaching the victim’s table. Moments later he was left lying on the ground, covered in blood.

READ MORE: Spanish police promise to crack down on social media users who ‘doxxed’ officers involved in Torremolinos taser death

Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene, performing several resuscitation maneuvers before rushing him to hospital in critical condition. His life remains in danger.

Armed officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police) and the Guardia Urbana de Barcelona (Barcelona City Police) arrived quickly andclosed off access to the area.

This has caused disruptions for drivers and public transport.

Investigators from the Divisio d’Investigacio Criminal (Criminal Investigation Division) have taken over the case and are now working to identify and locate at least two suspects involved in the attack.

READ MORE: Colombian woman, 64, is hacked to death by her ex just one hour before domestic violence hearing in Andalucia

Surveillance footage from nearby streets and businesses is expected to play a crucial role.

Officers are also searching the surrounding area for weapons, as it is common for suspects to abandon them after shootings.

Early indications suggest the shooting may be linked to organised crime, although police have not confirmed a motive.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.