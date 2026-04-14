BARCELONA will introduce strict new design rules to turn the famous La Rambla boulevard into a ‘zone of terrace excellence’.

The City Council will look to ‘aesthetically unify’ the terraces of La Rambla after the completion of the current promenade renovation works.

This unification is intended to make La Rambla the city’s first ‘zone of excellence for terraces’.

The mayor, Jaume Collboni, announced the style guide at a press conference on Monday. The rules will be implemented in February 2027.

READ MORE: Delight as two peregrine falcon chicks hatch on top of Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia

Barcelona’s famous La Rambla boulevard, packed with hundreds of tourist on any given day, is set to get a makeover

The guide will control how terraces are set up, including furniture, colours and layout.

The Mayor said the unification will allow the promenade to gain in ‘quality, design and aesthetics, reasonably combining passageways with meeting spaces’

The number of tables will also be reduced. There will be 322 tables instead of the current 382, a decrease of 16%. These will be shared between 24 businesses with terrace licences.

The new rules are clear and simple. Large cream-coloured parasols will be required and must all be at the same height to create a neat look along the street.

Tables and chairs will have several models, but will all be made of polypropylene.

READ MORE: Outrage in Barcelona as wheelchair-bound pensioner is locked up for killing thief who tried to snatch his gold chain

Tablecloths must be plain, made of textile material and have to be white or another approved colour.

Advertising will not be allowed at all, only the name of each business is permitted on signs or chair backs.

Some extras, like cushions, will be allowed but only in a small range of colours.

However, collectors (employees positioned on the street to recruit customers) remain strictly prohibited.

Although the main elements have already been defined, the council will hold a competition for the design of the auxiliary furniture, the blackboard and the terrace divider.

Click here to read more Barcelona News from The Olive Press.