A TRAFFIC accident on Andalucia’s A-7 causes another deadly outcome in a long line of car crashes along the dangerous motorway.

A man has died following a collision that occurred early Saturday on the A-7 motorway near Nerja in Malaga.

Emergency responders were contacted multiple times around 1:30 a.m., with the request for urgent assistance after a truck and a car crashed into each other.

The impact left one of the drivers trapped inside the car, needing immediate help.

A slew of medical teams, firefighters and road maintenance crews were all dispatched.

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This included the Traffic Civil Guard, 061 Health Emergency Center and Provincial Fire Consortium all called to the scene, where both vehicles were stopped on the side of kilometer 934 in the direction of Málaga.

Responders confirmed that the driver of the car had died at the scene and could not be revived.

The victim had to be extricated from the wreckage following the impact after getting stuck inside the car.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with the incident once again drawing attention to safety concerns on the A-7, a major route along the Costa del Sol.

Spain’s DGT has identified distracted driving as the most common factor of fatal car accidents, which accounts for 30% of the fatal accidents in a year.

There were 12,475 cases of distracted driving crashes accounted for in the 2023 Road Traffic Accidents data.

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Additional information from the DGT points to distracted driving as the top cause of deadly car accidents in Malaga for 2025.

Source: Directorate General of Traffic (DGT)

The tragic crash follows just a week after two other lives were claimed along the A-7 motorway over Easter weekend, one in Mijas and the other in Malaga.

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