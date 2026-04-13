Malaga airport tops two million March passengers for first time as Brits lead surge

MORE than two million passengers passed through Malaga Airport in March, new figures show – with Brits taking the lion’s share of international traffic.

The total represents a 9% increase on the same month last year, marking the third consecutive monthly rise on what was already a record 2025, when the airport came close to 27 million passengers.

Over 430,000 travellers flew to or from the UK, airport authorities said, keeping Britain comfortably in the top spot.

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Germany and the Netherlands followed with 165,000 and 123,000 passengers respectively, while Italy and Ireland recorded 98,000 and 90,000.

The passenger boost comes amid continued growth in traffic at the airport in recent months, as authorities warn disruption to high-speed trains nationwide is partly to blame.

Works and service interruptions on Spain’s AVE network have pushed more domestic travellers to opt for flights instead, redirecting part of the traffic to airports across the country.

According to the airport’s data, more than 360,000 passengers in March were travelling to or from Spanish destinations – a 12.5% surge year-on-year.

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Tourism took an early knock after chaos on Spain’s high-speed rail network threw travel plans into disarray in January, with key AVE routes to Andalucia – including links to Malaga Airport – hit by disruption.

As tensions linked to the Iran conflict rippled through parts of the eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, however, holidaymakers have increasingly shifted towards destinations perceived as more stable – with Spain among the main beneficiaries of the change in demand.

The shift has helped support a renewed boost in tourism flows, with Malaga airport now well on track to surpass last year’s passenger traffic record.

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