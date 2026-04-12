THE final victim of the horrifying Adamuz disaster still in hospital with injuries suffered in the crash has given birth to a healthy baby, the Andalucian health authorities have confirmed.

Raquel Garcia was five months pregnant when two high-speed trains derailed in January in Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 80 people were killed in Santiago de Compostela in 2013.

READ MORE: Traffic on Spain’s high-speed train network collapses by a third in wake of Adamuz rail disaster

Raquel Garcia is currently in critical condition at hospital in Malaga

Some 46 people were killed and hundreds were injured after the rear carriages on a Madrid-bound Iryo service carrying over 300 passengers flipped onto an adjacent line and collided with an oncoming train destined for Huelva.

Garcia was sat in the seventh carriage of the Iryo train alongside her partner Ivan, sister Ana and pet dog Boro, who went missing in the aftermath of the crash before finally being found.

The 32-year-old tried to protect her pooch on impact but suffered a severe head injury and a fractured vertebra.

READ MORE: PICTURED: Fractured rail joint at fault for deadly high-speed Adamuz train disaster that killed 45 people

46 people were killed in the crash in January.

She was rushed to the Reina Sofia University Hospital in Cordoba before being transferred to the Regional University Hospital in Malaga, where she remains in a stable but critical condition.

According to the Andalucian regional government’s health service, the baby is ‘doing well’ after Garcia gave birth on Saturday.

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