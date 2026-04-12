12 Apr, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Apr, 2026 @ 13:42
·
1 min read

Two young university students praised for returning wallet they found on Malaga street stuffed with €1,300 in cash

by
A building at the University of Malaga

TWO Spanish university students have been hailed for their honesty after returning a wallet they found lying on a street with more than €1,300 in notes stuffed inside.

Police in Malaga said the two women, aged 19 and 21, showed exemplary civic responsibility by handing the lost wallet to officers, rather than making off with the sizable cash sum.

The pair, originally from the village of Ardales but currently studying in the Costa del Sol city, discovered the item lying on a street and immediately handed it in to the relevant authorities.

Officers from the Policia Local inspected the wallet and found €1,332.50 in cash, alongside personal documents including a debit card, driving licence and healthcare card.

It was then returned to the owner, who thanked the students for their moral move.

He explained to police that he was carrying the cash to pay for repairs to his work van, belonging to a company specialising in care for people with disabilities.

If you find a wallet in Spain, the best option is to immediately hand it over to police instead of trying to track down the owner itself.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben is an award-winning journalist who joined the Olive Press in January 2024 and is currently Deputy Digital Editor. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He has reported from Marbella, Barcelona and London, where he is currently studying an MA in International Journalism. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Four seasons in one day: Weather warnings for heavy rain, storms, snow and wind across Spain – but some regions will bask in glorious sunshine

Previous Story

Four seasons in one day: Weather warnings for heavy rain, storms, snow and wind across Spain – but some regions will bask in glorious sunshine

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop