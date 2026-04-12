TWO Spanish university students have been hailed for their honesty after returning a wallet they found lying on a street with more than €1,300 in notes stuffed inside.

Police in Malaga said the two women, aged 19 and 21, showed exemplary civic responsibility by handing the lost wallet to officers, rather than making off with the sizable cash sum.

The pair, originally from the village of Ardales but currently studying in the Costa del Sol city, discovered the item lying on a street and immediately handed it in to the relevant authorities.

Officers from the Policia Local inspected the wallet and found €1,332.50 in cash, alongside personal documents including a debit card, driving licence and healthcare card.

It was then returned to the owner, who thanked the students for their moral move.

He explained to police that he was carrying the cash to pay for repairs to his work van, belonging to a company specialising in care for people with disabilities.

If you find a wallet in Spain, the best option is to immediately hand it over to police instead of trying to track down the owner itself.

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