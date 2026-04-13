EUROPE’S leading low-cost gym chain Basic-Fit has suffered a cyberattack, stealing personal data of over a million members across Europe.

The attack exposed customer data from 12 countries, including Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and France.

It includes names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, bank account numbers, and information about membership and usage.

Crooks can use this stolen personal data to craft highly convincing phishing scams that trick victims into handing over even more sensitive information.

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Data got stolen from over a million members of Basic-Fit.

In the Netherlands alone over 200,000 people have been affected. The number of people affected in Spain is so far unclear. Spain has over 150 Basic-Fit gyms.

According to Basic-Fit, members whose data has been affected have been informed by mail.

They warned their members to be ‘wary of potential phishing attempts’, but that it’s not necessary to take action right now.

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