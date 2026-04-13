A FUGITIVE domestic abuser was arrested in Alicante after initiating a brutal ambush with a machete on his ex’s parents in Malaga.

The incident unfolded on April 4 in Malaga’s Las Castanetas neighbourhood, after the man allegedly threatened to kill his 20-year-old ex-partner over the phone.

The 43-year-old suspect had multiple outstanding warrants for past assault and restraining order violations.

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He then showed up at her parents’ home and forced his entry by kicking down the door while wearing a mask.

Once inside, he reportedly attacked her parents with a machete, inflicting a serious wound to the girl’s mother and injuring the father, who both intervened to prevent an assault on their daughter.

The suspect fled the scene after the victims identified him, but was later tracked to Alicante, where officers set up surveillance in the El Cementerio area.

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The attacker was finally apprehended as he attempted to enter a property which followed a tip-off that he was planning to flee.

Police confirmed that up to six warrants had been issued for his arrest, many linked to breaches of restraining orders. He is now expected to remain in custody.

A video shared by Policia Nacional shows three women officers detaining the suspect, who is attempting to cover his identity with his jacket.

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Source: Policia Nacional

Policia Nacional coordinated an operation with the Family and Women’s Assistance Units (UFAM) in both cities.

Spain’s Statistics of Domestic Violence and Gender Violence reported that there were 34,684 women who reported incidents of gender violence in 2024.

Interestingly, 39.9% of these victims were in a relationship with the man reported of said abuse, and 37.8% were ex-girlfriends.

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Source: Instituto Nacional de Estadistica on SDVGV.

Melilla currently ranks the highest in Spain for gender violence at a rate of 4.8 per 1,000 women.

The Canaries rank 5th with a rate of 2.4, and Andalucia with a rate of 2.1. Madrid is listed as 17th with a rate of 1.1.

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