A FUGITIVE accused of kidnapping, torturing and executing a police informant in Marbella has been dramatically captured in Colombia after four years on the run.

The Albanian suspect was tracked down in Pereira following an international manhunt involving the Policia Nacional, Interpol and Europol.

Florind Rama, also known as Terziu Florin, was one of Europe’s most wanted over his alleged role in a 2022 killing on the Costa del Sol.

The victim, Serbian national Aleksandar K., was abducted, held against his will and subjected to prolonged torture before being shot multiple times.

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Credit: Policia Nacional – A plastic bag found by Spanish police at the crime scene in Marbella, Spain related to the arrested fugitive

His body was later dumped at the Golden Beach urbanisation in Marbella.

Investigators believe he was targeted because he was acting as an informant for German authorities within drug trafficking networks.

Rama is accused of being part of the gang that carried out the entire operation, from the kidnapping through to the execution-style murder.

After the killing, he vanished across Europe using false identities and multiple passports before fleeing to Colombia.

READ MORE: German expat gangster ‘tortured a mafia rival to death inside his upmarket Marbella villa’: Victim was found tied to a chair with plastic wrapped around his face and three bullet wounds to the head

Police say he lived like a ‘ghost’, constantly changing cars, homes and routines to avoid capture.

He hid in different parts of Pereira and even posed as a German citizen to stay under the radar.

His escape finally ended after months of intelligence-sharing between European and Colombian authorities.

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Officers tracked his movements and moved in, arresting him despite a last-ditch attempt to use fake documents.

During the arrest, the man was heard multiple times saying ‘I don’t have a lawyer and I don’t need one.’

Rama now faces extradition to Spain, where he will stand trial for murder, illegal detention and organised crime offences.

Authorities say the Marbella case highlights the brutal violence and international reach of criminal gangs operating on the Costa del Sol.

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