Long-awaited plans for Alicante’s new Central Park unveiled at a cost of €420m

DESIGNS were unveiled on Monday for Alicante’s long-awaited Central Park that will see an estimated investment of €420 million.

The new park will be between the San Blas and Benalua districts.

It will run from Plaza de la Estrella to Via Parque, going through Avenida Fiestas Populares y Tradicionales.

PUENTE, BARCALA & PEREZ LLORCA

Monday’s presentation was led by Spain’s Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, Valencian president, Juanfran Perez Llorca, and city mayor, Luis Barcala.

Puente said that Alicante residents have been waiting for this project for ‘more than 30 years’.

The cost of the 35,000 m2 park will be born by the national and Valencian governments as well as Alicante City Council.

It will incorporate around 1,400 housing units- a third of which will be subsidised.

The park will also see a network of rail tunnels created to replace the overland tracks that have acted as a dividing line in Alicante.

PUENTE PRESENTATION

The Ministry of Transport said in a statement that the Central Park ‘will take the current tracks underground to create a green environment that will have commercial and leisure spaces’.

It stressed any work will not interrupt rail services.

A new transport hub will be created integrating trains, trams, buses, and taxis in a resigned area approximately 469,000 m2.

The current station car park will go underground allowing the Central Park a bigger area.

No timescale for the project has been declared.

Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala described the plans as ‘transformative’ for the city.

He said the Central Park design presentation was an ‘important step’ to ‘make a dream and a desire’ of the city come after over three decades to create a green area and ‘remove a deep scar’.

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