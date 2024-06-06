German expat gangster ‘tortured a mafia rival to death inside his upmarket Marbella villa’: Victim was found tied to a chair with plastic wrapped around his face and three bullet wounds to the head

A GERMAN thug accused of torturing a mafia rival to death inside his home in Marbella has been arrested.

The 32-year-old was ‘recently’ extradited from Turkey after being cuffed over the brutal death of Serbian mafioso Aleksandar K.

The victim was found tied to a chair with cling film around his face and three bullet wounds to the head.

The gangster is said to have used many different aliases and is reported to have been linked to criminal gangs in the Balkans.

On the night of June 30, 2022, the head of a real estate agency called 091 to report the discovery of the body inside the Golden Beach urbanisation, one of the most exclusive in the Elviria area.

The professional had travelled to the property because he needed to contact the tenant to renew the rental contract.

The Organised Crime Group II of the Malaga Provincial Police Station, its counterparts from the Marbella Police Station and Greco Costa del Sol took charge of the case.

The body, initially unidentified, was gagged and tied to a chair with its head wrapped in plastic.

He had three gunshot wounds to the head and injuries that showed signs of torture.

Although the deceased used different aliases, the agents managed to identify him as a 33-year-old Serbian citizen with a residence card in Germany, a country where he had a history of drug trafficking on the outskirts of the city of Frankfurt and was linked to Balkan criminal organisations.

The victim is said to have arrived at his home at around 4.30pm on June 29 2022.

He was holding a meeting with other gang members at the villa when things went south.

The Serbian was eventually tied down and tortured for hours on end.

His killers used his phone to contact a relative of his to try and obtain information relating to other gangsters, police said.

The killers fled to Turkey before Spain issued a European Arrest Warrants.

The alleged leader of the gang, which is said to have many branches in southern Spain, was tracked down and arrested by Turkish cops.

The German, of Turkish origin, had been living in the exclusive Benahavis. He will now stand trial in Spain after being extradited to Madrid.

The investigation remains open as police continue to hunt the other suspects.