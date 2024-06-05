5 Jun, 2024 @ 15:54
5 Jun, 2024 @ 15:29
WATCH: Moment two shirtless men are led away from Marbella’s Puerto Banus in handcuffs

THIS is the moment two shirtless men were led away by police from Puerto Banus this week.

In a video shared on TikTok on Monday, the middle-aged men can be seen with their hands cuffed behind their back.

Donning only a pair of shorts each and sandals, a female security guard can be seen pointing her finger in one of their faces.

A crowd is seen gathering around the men as the guard continues to shout.

A scuffle appears to be about to erupt before a Guardia Civil officer steps in and takes them away.

The footage was shared with the caption: “Typical summer in Marbella.”

Locals rushed to comment on the video, mocking claims by politicians that Marbella brings ‘quality tourism.’

However one local said the men were arrested after arguing with security because they were not wearing t-shirts.

Since 2018, Marbella was among the first municipalities to initiate an ordinance aimed at regulating coexistence in public areas.

Article 63 specifically prohibits walking or lingering in public spaces with a bare torso, except in cases where the municipality has granted explicit permission.

Whopping fines handed for going shirtless in Spain’s Malaga

The penalties for flouting this regulation are no laughing matter. Offenders can expect fines ranging from €300 to a staggering €750, depending on the severity of the violation.

It remains unclear why the two men were handcuffed and removed from the port by police.

Battle plan for tiger mosquito plague is revealed in Spain’s Valencia: Experts will release 1.3 million sterile blood suckers into the population
