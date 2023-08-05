GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

IN the sun-soaked city of Malaga, going shirtless might be tempting to beat the summer heat, but it can now cost you a pretty penny.

Local authorities have introduced strict measures to curb the practice of going shirtless in public spaces, and hefty fines are being handed out to those who dare to bare their torsos.

As temperatures rise and citizens seek refuge from the scorching sun, it’s a common sight to see people strolling along the picturesque streets and promenades in swimwear or even without a shirt.

However, the municipal authorities have decided to crack down on this behaviour, citing reasons of aesthetics and hygiene.

Since 2018, Marbella was among the first municipalities to initiate an ordinance aimed at regulating coexistence in public areas.

The updated ordinance, Article 63, specifically prohibits walking or lingering in public spaces with a bare torso, except in cases where the municipality has granted explicit permission.

The penalties for flouting this regulation are no laughing matter. Offenders can expect fines ranging from €300 to a staggering €750, depending on the severity of the violation.

The aim is clear – to maintain decorum and uphold standards of public behaviour throughout the city.

Malaga is not alone in imposing such restrictions. Other popular destinations in Spain, including the Comunidad Valenciana, Barcelona, and the Balearic Islands, have similar measures in place.

In Alicante, the Ordinance of Civic Coexistence came into effect in early 2022, setting fines of up to €750 for being shirtless in public spaces outside designated areas like beaches and pools.

Barcelona’s Measures Ordinance for Civic Coexistence also imposes fines ranging from €120 to 300 for the same offence.

Palma de Mallorca goes even further, penalising public shirtlessness across the entire city, with exceptions only for designated areas like beaches and seafront promenades.

READ MORE: