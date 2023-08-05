2 bedroom Flat for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool garage - € 263,000

Lloret de Mar, Girona 2 beds 2 baths € 263,000

Apartment in Fenals renovated with a large terrace. The apartment has 97 m2 with two bedrooms, one of which is a suite, a large living room with a combined (American) kitchen, from the kitchen and the living room there is access to a large 40m2 terrace. Very bright apartment. Access to the pool and playground (shared). There are warm floors. Very quiet place. Air conditioners also with hot air. The price includes new furniture and appliances. There is the possibility of buying a parking lot for 20,000 euros.