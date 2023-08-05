TWO THIEVES have been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra after stealing a carry-on bag containing €8.5 million of cash and jewellery from a Russian family at Barcelona airport.

The stolen items included a 47-carat ring worth €5 million; a Chanel pendant valued at €750,000; diamond earrings worth €500,000; and luxury watches with a value of nearly €1 million.

RECOVERED ITEMS

The incident happened on Wednesday when the family were in terminal 1 of the airport checking in for an Emirates flight.

The men snatched the case and fled, with the victims not realising for a while what had happened.

Airport security cameras identified the suspects and their getaway car- a blue Ford focus which was stopped on the AP-7 motorway near Salt in Girona province.

The case was returned to the passengers who were able to continue with their travel plans.

It’s not known whether the thieves ‘struck lucky’ or whether they had been specifically targeting the family.