Stadium plans revealed: Barcelona announce date for return to Camp Nou – as Valencia secure €322m financing for new ground

FC BARCELONA have announced the date for their long-awaited return to the Camp Nou after more than two years away – even though renovations remain incomplete.

The Catalan giants will head back to their famous ground – currently sponsored by music streaming platform Spotify – on August 10, 2025, for the Joan Gamper Trophy, a one-off annual exhibition match played every pre-season.

But major building work will still be ongoing, even after Barcelona president Joan Laporta initially assured supporters that renovations would be complete by December 2024.

In a statement, Barcelona said the date would be a ‘milestone’ as the club ‘takes a symbolic and emotional step into the future,’ but warned that ‘this return will happen while construction work continues in various areas of the stadium’.

They added: “Remaining works include the completion of the new third tier, the dual VIP ring, the roof installation, and the final touches to various interior spaces, as well as the urban development of the stadium’s surrounding area.

FC Barcelona have not played at the Camp Nou since 2023, with major renovations set to up the ground’s capacity to a whopping 105,000. Credit: Cordon Press

“During this period, the Club will strive to ensure the highest level of comfort for members, fans, and visitors to the Spotify Camp Nou, facilitating access and adapting services to offer the best possible experience.”

Work on the ground began after the 2022-23 season, with Barcelona temporarily relocating to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

Once completed, the Camp Nou will have a capacity of 105,000, making it the largest stadium in Spain and Europe, and the third largest in the world.

Elsewhere, Valencia CF today announced that the club had secured the full €322 million funding required for a new stadium, set to be one of the largest in Europe with over 70,000 seats, nearly 10% of which will be hospitality.

In a statement, the club said: “Scheduled to open in 2027, Nou Mestalla will serve as a global benchmark for modern stadium developments. The modern state-of-the-art stadium will drive Valencia CF’s growth and unlock new long-term sustainable revenue streams that will strengthen the Club’s influence and competitiveness for decades to come.

An artist’s impression of the Nou Mestalla after Valencia CF secured €322 million of funding for the new ground. Credit: Valencia CF

“Nou Mestalla is not just a transformative investment for Valencia CF – it will be a landmark and legacy project for the city and is set to become an iconic symbol for Valencia CF fans, benefiting the city of Valencia, its residents and visitors.

“This new stadium has been designed in line with the world’s leading multifunctional venues and is expected to multiply the revenue currently generated at the old Mestalla facility. Nou Mestalla will become the epicentre for sport, leisure, and entertainment in the city and throughout the wider Valencia region.”

