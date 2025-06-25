IN PICS: How English side Arsenal stunned Spain’s Barcelona to win Women’s Champions League – with exclusive snaps taken by Gibraltar photographer

THESE stunning pictures snapped by ace Gibraltar photographer Brandon Avellano show how Arsenal Women shocked Spanish rivals Barcelona to win their first Champions League title in 18 years.

A goal from Swedish international Stina Blackstenius was enough for the Gunners to stun the European giants, who have won three of the past four editions of European women’s football’s premier competition.

Avellano, a Gibraltarian with almost 5,000 followers on Instagram, was at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon ready to shoot all the action, equipped with an Olive Press press card, his trusty camera and a prime position on the sidelines.

Barcelona, boasting two-time Balon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas in their line-up, were heavy favourites with the bookies prior to the match, but left Portugal empty-handed after an impressive display from Renee Slegers’ side.

Over 4,500 Arsenal supporters had made the trip to the Portuguese capital for the match. Thousands of Barcelona supporters were also in attendance, helping to create a lively atmosphere.

After the match, Bonmati said: “I’m absolutely devastated. I don’t believe it. I just want to start the game again and do it differently. But this is football.”

