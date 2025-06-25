‘Remain indoors as much as possible’: New Spain heatwave could reach 46C in ‘hottest June ever’

SPAIN is bracing for the most extreme heatwave of the year, with meteorologists warning that temperatures could hit 46C in parts of the country before this weekend.

Despite these soaring temperatures, the heat index values – which combine temperature with humidity to show how hot it feels – could even surpass a staggering 50C in parts of the country before the month is out.

From Friday onwards, temperatures are expected to soar dramatically as a plume of African heat approaches the Iberian Peninsula in a heatwave that ‘could last days’.

Weather expert Nacho Espinós has issued stark warnings about the approaching heat, advising residents to ‘remain indoors as much as possible’ and avoid any strenuous outdoor activities.

He emphasises the critical importance of staying hydrated as the country prepares for what could be record-breaking temperatures.

The warning comes as the current DANA weather system, which has brought severe storms and temporary temperature relief to central and northern Spain, begins to move away.

Whilst the torrential rains, large hail and strong winds have provided a brief respite from the heat, experts are cautioning that far worse conditions lie ahead, with mercury levels set to climb well above 40C across much of mainland Spain.

??? A partir del viernes las temperaturas se dispararán y se superarán los 40 ºC con creces.



?? Es muy probable que este acabe siendo el junio más cálido de toda la serie histórica.



?? Más detalles: https://t.co/ZpwFY2K1X2 pic.twitter.com/vJAjIpKLm6 — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) June 24, 2025

The temperature rises will begin on Thursday as the DANA system moves on, allowing the African heat dome to dominate Spanish skies.

By Friday, temperatures of 40C are forecast across the entire Guadalquivir valley, with similar readings expected in southern Extremadura, parts of Castilla-La Mancha, and potentially the Ebro valley.

The weekend promises to bring even more punishing conditions.

Saturday is likely to trigger orange heat warnings across wide swathes of the country, with the Guadalquivir valley potentially reaching 42-43C.

The 40C mark will spread to numerous additional regions as the heat intensifies.

Heat index values could easily surpass 50°C (122°F) in parts of Portugal and Spain later this month with the upcoming heatwave. Remain indoors as much as possible, and if you spend any time outside, do not engage in strenuous activities. Stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/VaVVOJj7DA — Weather Watcher (@WXWatcher07) June 24, 2025

Sunday may prove to be the peak of this extreme weather event, with temperatures of 44C virtually certain in parts of the Guadalquivir valley.

European weather models are predicting 44C in Seville on Sunday, with an even more alarming 46C forecast for Monday.

The scorching conditions will extend across multiple autonomous communities, including Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, Aragón and Cataluña.

Coastal areas will fare somewhat better than inland regions, though they will still experience uncomfortably high temperatures.

The Mediterranean coast, including popular destinations like the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, is expected to see temperatures ranging from the mid-to-high 30s, with some coastal cities potentially reaching 38-39C.

However, the sea breeze effect should provide some relief compared to the punishing conditions forecast for inland valleys and plateaus.

The timing of this heatwave is particularly concerning, occurring in June when such extreme temperatures are less common than during the traditional peak summer months.

Meteorologists warn that this could result in June 2025 becoming the hottest on record since temperature monitoring began.

Health authorities are urging extreme caution during this period.

The public is advised to avoid physical activity during midday and afternoon hours, limit sun exposure due to high ultraviolet index levels, and take frequent breaks in air-conditioned environments.

Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are at particular risk.

The heat index, which combines air temperature with humidity to calculate how hot conditions actually feel to the human body, could reach the dangerous threshold of 50C in some areas.

At these levels, heat exhaustion and heatstroke become serious concerns, making indoor shelter essential for public safety.

This extreme weather pattern is part of a broader trend of increasingly intense heatwaves affecting southern Europe each summer, with Spain regularly bearing the brunt of the continent’s highest temperatures.

