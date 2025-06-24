Bar explosion in Spain that seriously injured two people was caused ‘deliberately’

LAST Thursday’s explosion at a Mar Menor area bar that injured 20 people was no accident- according to the Guardia Civil.

Specialists say a deliberate cut was made to rubber casing on a gas butano cylinder.

Guardia officers still have to speak to the tenant of the bar who remains unconscious in hospital.

The blast at the Casa Javi bar in the Lo Pagan area of San Pedro del Pinatar happened at around 12.30pm

Though the premises were shut, injuries were sustained to people at the weekly Lo Pagan street market on Avenida Salvillo.

It was reported at the time that three people suffered serious burns with two women admitted to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia City.

As of Tuesday, they were still in a serious condition with one of the victims being the leaseholder of the bar which she had converted into a cafe.

She suffered burns over most of her body.

The other woman was a market customer who was at a stall next to the bar.

Fire experts said there was no structural damage to the building and subsequent inspections uncovered that a rubber casing of a butano cylinder had been tampered with.

The night before the explosion, San Pedro Policia Local officers saw the bar owner on a beach.

They spoke to her as she was walking in a strange manner- potentially under the influence of a substance.

But as she did not commit a crime, she was allowed to continue, but apparently is ‘known’ to the police.

The Guardia Civil has still not been able to speak to her at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital.

Casi Javi suffered a fire around a year ago, also affecting a home located above it.

Police were regularly called out to deal with bar fights and residents claimed that it had been a ‘clandestine’ brothel.