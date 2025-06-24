Greek fugitive gets rude awakening from police in Costa Blanca hotel bedroom

A GREEK fugitive chilling out at an Alicante hotel had his stay abruptly ended by Policia Nacional officers.

The convicted felon was part of a robbery crew that committed home break-ins between 2009 and 2013 in Athens and Alexandroupoli

Authorities said the gang specialised in stealing electronic gear.

The man- of undisclosed age- fled his native country after being sentenced to over seven years in prison.

The Policia Nacional received information from their Greek counterparts that the criminal was somewhere on the Costa Blanca.

He was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant and officers executed it by entering his bedroom at the unnamed hotel.

The fugitive was taken to the police station in Alicante for processing before being transferred to the National Court to handle Greece’s extradition request.