Russian fugitive wanted over corrupt land deals is arrested in Alicante following Interpol tip-off

A RUSSIAN fugitive has been arrested in Alicante for alleged shady land deals in his native country.

The Policia Nacional were tipped off by Interpol over the 52-year-old man living in the city.

He is wanted by Russian authorities over alleged fraud involving the illegal purchase of three pieces of public land in the Saint Petersburg area.

VSEVOLOZHSKIY DISTRICT

The transfers were achieved by using fake documents.

The con amounted to over 28 million Russian rubles- equivalent to around €300,000.

He is said to have been part of group of people who allegedly tried to trick the local authority in Vsevolozhskiy- 25 kilometres from Saint Petersburg- which owned the plots.

The Policia Nacional located the man who is convicted faces up to 10 years behind bars for three counts of fraud.

It’s not known how long he has been in Spain.

The National Court in Madrid will take custody of the suspect ahead of deciding on whether he will be extradited to Russia.

Extradition between Spain and Russia has become more complicated since the war on Ukraine launched in 2022.