The Michelin Star gala is coming to Andalucia: Malaga beats off the competition to host ‘biggest night in Spanish gastronomy’

FOR the first time in its glittering history, the prestigious Michelin Star gala is heading to Andalucia, with Malaga confirmed as the next host city.

The announcement will be made official this Friday at La Consula, one of Malaga’s prestigious culinary schools.

It marks a milestone moment for Malaga province, which has quietly but confidently positioned itself as a rising star on Spain’s gastronomic map.

Widely regarded as the biggest night in Spanish gastronomy, and organised by the Michelin Guide, the gala moves between cities each year.

Previous editions were held in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Murcia.

One of the dishes served at Restaurante Skina. (credit: @restaurantskina)

In total, around €1 million has been invested to secure the event, with contributions from the Junta de Andalucia, Malaga City Council, and the Provincial Council.

The decision is expected to deliver significant returns, with Michelin estimating the media and tourism impact of the gala at around €30 million.

Malaga city and its surrounding province currently boast 11 Michelin stars spread across nine restaurants, with acclaimed venues like Bardal and Skina each holding two stars.

The region has built a reputation not only for its traditional Andalucian flavours and local produce but also for the innovation, creativity and personality that local chefs bring to the table.

It now ranks as the Andalucian province with the most Michelin stars, and ninth overall in Spain.

All eyes will be on Marbella’s Skina, helmed by Marcos Granda, which is widely tipped to finally claim its elusive third star.

If successful, it would join an elite club of fewer than 20 restaurants in Spain with the tri-star status.

The Michelin Guide awards are famously secretive, with decisions made by anonymous inspectors who evaluate restaurants based on a range of criteria including ingredient quality, technical precision, flavour harmony, and the chef’s unique culinary vision.